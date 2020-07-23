Open letter to the Astoria City Council: Developer Mark Hollander spent an absolute fortune fighting to tie up the former Ship Inn restaurant property for a future four-story hotel.
When the council granted him the permit, you told your citizens that the council's hands were tied, and you had no choice, because his plan fell within the zoning ordinance for the property. Does the zoning ordinance have anything to say about leaving a property looking abandoned, and a blight on the face of the city, for month after month and year after year?
Council, do your job, stand up to his powerhouse lawyers and get this property cleaned up, and get a great big cash deposit — not a bond — that you can access to make sure it remains presentable until the Tower of Fairfield is completed … if ever.
Astoria has had plenty of big spenders letting property go to you know where. Enough is enough.
LARRY ALLEN
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.