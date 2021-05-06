I listened to the League of Oregon Cities conference call on April 23, and noticed something unusual. Our Democrat governor's representative asked for the two same exact "pivotal" actions that the Alaska Republican governor has asked of his state in our battle against COVID-19: The need for people to wear masks; and the need for people to be fully vaccinated.
Please do your part to help things get back to normal; we certainly need to be ready for the employment, and money, summer tourists can bring to our area.
RICK NEWTON
Warrenton