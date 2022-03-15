As a 27-year resident of Gearhart, I understand and appreciate the responsibilities the paid and volunteer firefighters are willing to assume. I think the need for a fire station with more space, that is better constructed, is obvious. The police chief and officers must think so, as well.
I have two difficulties with the ambitious plan proposed. First, in most communities an effort is made to place equipment and staff in a central location for quick response time. Annexing land to the north and locating firefighters, police officers and their equipment there seems like a bad idea to me.
Rebuilding the current fire station, perhaps expanding it, and relocating City Hall, seems to be more sensible. In addition, the resilience part of the relocation proposes that the building provide for emergency response when needed, with the focus being on the tsunami that might come tomorrow, or might come in 800 years.
Camp Rilea is a short distance north, and a regional center for emergency response. I have no doubt that with their training, the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department will respond as well as it can in a disaster.
It can't replace Camp Rilea; their first responsibility will be saving their families, and helping their neighbors. They might not be able to get to the station, in any case. It will be some distance from most of Gearhart. Whatever the cost, which is considerable, it doesn't make much sense to me.