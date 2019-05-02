With spring in full swing, it's wonderful to once again be able to enjoy the outdoors and share the beauty of our many recreation areas with our four-legged best friends.
That said, there are a few basic rules of etiquette all dog handlers should abide by. Doing so will ensure a safer and more enjoyable time outdoors for all.
First, to be off leash, your dog should have an absolutely bulletproof recall. Perfect every time, without exception.
Second, as friendly as your dog may be, many leashed dogs (and occasionally people) do not care for being approached by an off leash one. Please do not assume it is okay for your dog to approach everyone who may cross his or her path.
And lastly, if you need to work on enhancing recall or fine tune manners and obedience with your dog, please consult a licensed and certified trainer.
And enjoy that time outside with your dog.
ANNA GRACE MORGAN
Astoria
