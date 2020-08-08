As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Clatsop County, the Public Health Department has actively partnered with employers to prevent and control the spread of the virus by implementing preventative best practices and working closely to address outbreaks.
It is through these private-public partnerships that we do our best work in responding to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus. We are committed to work in unison with our private sector partners to protect employees and the general public and simultaneously support the viability and operations of the businesses.
This private-public partnership has been particularly visible with local seafood processors. Our community has benefitted by the collaborative and transparent responses of Bornstein's and Da Yang. Both businesses supported the establishment of Public Health testing clinics for all employees and contact tracing for positive and presumptive cases.
The respective businesses worked diligently with Public Health every step of the way to ensure the health and safety of their employees and the broader community was the top priority.
The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners and Public Health staff appreciate the quick and decisive steps these two seafood processors took to temporarily stop production, sanitize facilities, support employee testing, provide access to public health and safety information in a linguistically and culturally-appropriate manner and assist with contact tracing.
Clatsop County publicly recognizes Bornstein's and Da Yang for their commitment to public health and safety and willing cooperation with the Public Health Department. We sincerely hope we don’t have any more outbreaks of COVID in these facilities; but, if we do, we know these two companies will do the right thing.
Thank you very much!
KATHLEEN SULLIVAN
SARAH NEBEKER
MARK KUJALA
PAMELA WEV
LIANNE THOMPSON
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners
MICHAEL McNICKLE
Director, Clatsop County Public Health Department
