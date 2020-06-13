We just learned that our firebrand-in-chief, President Donald Trump, plans to label antifa (slang for anti-fascists) domestic terrorists. One hopes he walks back this ill-informed tweet, as he has many others.
He also labeled "both sides" of earlier violent protests as "fine people" — when did that change? How can any reasonable American support fascism?
Fascists were the target of the Greatest Generation in World War II. Hundreds of thousands of American lives were lost in that struggle. We find it notable that the current cabal of American fascists cynically waited for the Greatest Generation to pass away before exposing their hateful tactics and racist rhetoric.
We also find it notable that today's American leaders vilify current protesters across the nation the same way they cursed black ball players peacefully protesting police brutality by taking a knee on live TV before sports events.
We propose that the people of the U.S. declare the Republican Party anti-American for their opposition to universal health care, civil rights, immigrants, care for the unemployed and seniors and child care, and blind faith in corporate largesse saving us all.
The current executive branch could easily be branded as domestic terrorists, using and hiding behind Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a compromised Justice Department and stacked judiciary.
We speak for our family, many friends and many neighbors.
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.