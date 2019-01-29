I'm sure the person who posted those KKK flyers around Astoria ("KKK flyers pop up in downtown Astoria," The Daily Astorian, Jan. 22) must want to thank you for providing a photo that included their contact information, but personally I don't feel the free advertising was such a great idea.
SHERRIE HAMMOND
Hammond
