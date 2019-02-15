I appeal to the good people of Gearhart to oppose the relocation of the fire station to beautiful Gearhart Park. Developing a fire station, parking lot and city trash station in any portion of the park would totally destroy the allure and beauty of Gearhart.
The very fact that the park is in the tsunami inundation zone should disqualify it as a potential location. Senate Bill 379 prohibits construction of essential facilities in a tsunami inundation zone.
In addition, the projected costs of placing the fire station in Gearhart Park are grossly inaccurate. They don’t take into account the cost of zoning changes, reversing the deed restriction, and the potential legal expense of fighting community resistance to misappropriation of green space.
On any given summer day, hundreds of pedestrians, children, dogs and bicyclists use the sidewalk along Marion Avenue to reach Pacific Way and the commercial district. Having to dodge fire trucks and emergency vehicles entering in and out of a newly located fire station would be extremely dangerous.
Placing the fire station on the front line of a devastating tsunami that could incapacitate it — along with the rest of the properties it aims to protect — is not an investment in safety and security.
Highpoint Station is the only location that is not in the tsunami inundation zone. The short-term challenges of acquiring this property will pay off in the long term by having a safer location, saving taxpayer money and preserving our precious oceanfront.
MARIA BLACK
Gearhart
