We might need a lesson on the definition of bigotry. According to the dictionary: mindset of intolerance, adherence to one's opinions or preference, narrow minded, prejudicial, small minded, biased.
On the contrary, or the opposite: broad minded, liberal, tolerant, impartial, accepting, understanding, gracious, receptive.
One leads to hate, fear and repression. The other to understanding of difference, open-mindedness, open to learning, fair, unbiased, impartial.
Last Saturday the library's Drag Queen Story Hour event was a great example of children learning something different, learning to be open-minded, and apparently they loved it ("Drag Queen Story Hour proceeds in Astoria with community support," The Daily Astorian, Feb. 9).
From the song in "South Pacific" — "You've got to be taught/ Before it's too late/ Before you are six/ Or seven/ Or eight/ To hate all the people …" Children have to be carefully taught to hate and fear.
I have been an acquaintance of Marco Davis for many years, and have only known him to be kind, and a great asset to the community. Sorry the Make America Great Again (MAGA) red hat guy doesn't have the character that Marco has, but then our country has reached a new low when it comes to being free of bigotry and prejudice.
Congrats to the Astoria Library for being a leader in our community, offering events that spread the love and understanding so desperately needed in our country now. Besides, it is fun to dress up. We all are doing it every day, some are just more creative. Don't need red hats.
LaREE JOHNSON
Astoria
