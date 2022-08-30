The "homeless problem" is a topic filling the headlines and letters to the editor. Often the comments are filled with judgment and fear, even hate.
Homelessness has many causes, ranging from poor life choices to bad luck, to mental health issues, to addiction issues, or to the actual systemic issues of our, in my opinion, predatory economic system. In short, there is an extremely wide variety of reasons and causes that are far too often completely outside of that person's control.
Homelessness is not a crime, and we must stop trying to make it into one. It is a condition, a situation. People don’t wake up one day and say to themselves, "I want to be a drug addict or alcoholic." They don't suddenly decide, "I want to be homeless," or, "I choose to be mentally ill."
Remember, that is someone's son or daughter, their sister, brother, mother or father, etc. They are human beings and passing a harsh judgment of them without knowing anything about them, or their circumstances, is wrong and unproductive.
Don't assume they are "choosing" this lifestyle. While it may sometimes appear that way, in virtually every instance these are human beings who have become trapped in a vicious cycle, with no way out that they can see or understand. They are simply doing what they know, and what they can, to adapt and survive within a seemingly, to them, inescapable situation.
Don't be a hater. Be someone who cares, and who wants a compassionate, not punitive, solution.