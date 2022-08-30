The "homeless problem" is a topic filling the headlines and letters to the editor. Often the comments are filled with judgment and fear, even hate.

Homelessness has many causes, ranging from poor life choices to bad luck, to mental health issues, to addiction issues, or to the actual systemic issues of our, in my opinion, predatory economic system. In short, there is an extremely wide variety of reasons and causes that are far too often completely outside of that person's control.

