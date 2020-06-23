In response to worldwide protests against the horrific police killing of George Floyd, the Democratic congressional leadership has introduced their Justice in Policing Act of 2020. Don't be fooled. It's political theater designed to calm the angry masses, not real reform like defunding or demilitarizing the police and ending their qualified immunity.
The title of a recent article, "The Democratic Party exists to co-opt and kill authentic change movements," by Caitlin Johnstone, says it best. While President Donald Trump is a buffoonish authoritarian dictator, he is not the disease, but rather the symptom of a broken two-party system.
Continued nonviolent protests in the streets are the only hope of seeing real change happen. America is witnessing brutal police tyranny against peaceful protesters. The real looting wasn't by the few angry protesters. It was by Congress, with its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, that gave a huge, no-strings-attached corporate bailout to the very rich, and crumbs to the people.
Unemployment above 25% is soon likely in our country. Germany has much lower unemployment because their government is paying many workers' wages. The pandemic and the economic fallout has hit communities of color much harder.
But don't look to Congress to save the people. Join the Movement for a People's Party at peoplesparty.org to create a new third party beholden to we, the people. It is time to take our country back from the corrupt political two-party system beholden to Wall Street and the war machine.
MARK ROLOFSON
Gearhart
