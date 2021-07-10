In recent weeks, much attention has been given to changing the Astoria High School mascot. A representative of our 1965 class — among the largest to have ever attended AHS — surveyed many of the remaining class members.
The majority are opposed to changing the mascot. It is the class position that fishermen, much like firemen and policemen, is a gender-neutral term.
The fisherman has been our symbol for a century. We believe it is inclusive of female, as well as male students, and should not be changed.
THELMA CRUSSELL ROSE
Class of 1965 AHS Reunion Committee
Seaside