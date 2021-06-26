I am writing this letter in response to the recent article in The Astorian (June 19) regarding allowing electric scooters in Astoria.
Having lived and worked in two cities that allow scooters, all I can say is: Don't do it. If you do, you can expect scooters on sidewalks, running stop signs and ignoring traffic laws. You will have head injuries and broken arms and legs.
People walking along the Astoria Riverwalk will feel like they are under attack when they walk along the river. Scooters will be left on sidewalks, streets and doorways. As for tourists using them, they would be better served just walking around Astoria and enjoying its charms.
Some cities that have allowed scooters halted their programs to reevaluate their use. Again, it's a really dumb idea.
TERRY GRAFF
Gearhart