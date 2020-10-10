There's an old saying: If it ain't broke, don't try fixing it. America's infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) is crumbling. This government said we'd have great infrastructure. Well, where is it?
One way President Franklin Roosevelt pulled our country out of the Great Depression was by creating the Civilian Conservation Corps. My dad was in it. It could provide jobs and revenue. Win-win.
This administration has tirelessly worked 24/7 to destroy the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), while promising its own great insurance, but refusing to tell us what it is. Throwing millions of people off their health insurance in the middle of the worst pandemic in 100 years makes zero sense. If anyone thinks COVID-19 is bad now, just wait until millions more have no health insurance.
Don't even get me started on the current administration's lack of response to the coronavirus. Don't tell anyone, but the Supreme Court hears the Texas case that could destroy the Affordable Care Act one week after Nov. 3 elections. Hmm.
This administration did accomplish the 2017 tax reform, which raised my taxes considerably, and I'll guess lots of other peoples' too, while magically bestowing huge tax breaks on the corporations and wealthy. Hmm.
Mama said, "Don't listen to what they say, watch what they do." Smart lady.
In my opinion, the government's broken, and it's time for a new administration. Not voting is the quickest way to lose the privilege. The voter registration deadline is Tuesday. Call the county elections office at 503-325-8605.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria
