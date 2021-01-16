Most of us are still absorbing the horror of the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation's Capitol.
The mob vandalized, stole and destroyed public and private property; threatened the lives and safety of Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, staff, journalists and police; contributed to the murder of at least one Capitol Police officer; and defied the rule of law.
A few hours later, 145 Republican members of Congress tried to overthrow what the courts and all 50 states confirm was a free-and-fair election. One of them is Rep. Cliff Bentz, whose district covers about two-thirds of Oregon. Many of us call them the Sedition Caucus.
They did not carry Confederate or Trump flags, or wear clothing with racist and antisemitic slogans, as did the terrorists who ransacked the Capitol, but their purpose was the same: to deny the choice of America's voters.
These elected leaders publicly violated their oath of office to uphold and defend the Constitution of the U.S. Along with President Donald Trump, they must be held accountable.
What can we do to save our democracy? Ask your members of Congress to censure and expel all members of the Sedition Caucus.
Get active in local government and in pro-democracy groups. Stay in touch with your elected leaders. Make them accountable for upholding the rule of law.
Run for office. Don't let elected offices be filled by extremists or other anti-democratic candidates.
Let's double down on democracy. Stay hopeful, stay active. Let's get to work.
LAURIE CAPLAN
Astoria