I am a senior at Knappa High School. Now before I start, I want you to know that I wrote this letter for my third-period government class. I was trying to think about what to write about.
But I was hungry, so how about doughnuts? Did you know that June 7 was National Doughnut Day? Well it is. National Doughnut day began as a fundraiser in 1938 for the Salvation Army. Their goal was to help those in need during the Great Depression and to honor the Salvation Army "Lassies" of World War I, who served doughnuts to soldiers.
I personally think we shouldn’t have to go to school on this day. I say this because I think that we should have the whole day to remember those who were part of the Salvation Army during World War I, and eat doughnuts. I hope you take my idea into consideration.
DANIELLE MORINVILLE
Astoria
