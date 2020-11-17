I just looked to see what the stock market would do on the news of a "President Joe Biden" win. No, the market surged because of President Donald Trump's "warp speed" attack on COVID-19.
No doubt the Harris-Biden administration will claim all credit for all the hard work Joe did in his basement. No doubt they will also claim credit for the market surge.
President Trump may just have saved millions, if not billions, of lives, and will get no credit from the loyal opposition.
My advice … buy Pfizer stock … last week.
MATT JANES
Astoria
