The little Green Door Cafe is like a dream from the minute you walk in until you leave with your bag of food.
We are seniors, and these days we need to eat a certain way for our health. I asked if they offered gluten-free (yes), sugar-free (some monk fruit), but some desserts with no sugar that are delicious. Dairy-free — yes, they are paleo.
Oh my. Have I died and gone to heaven? Now, if only, by chance, the food is good, I will be so pleased.
My husband, who quietly agrees we have to eat healthy, but he wants ribs. Guess what? Short ribs are on the menu. He looks happy.
The wait is not long, considering that each order is made to order. When all is said and done, we get three main dishes, thinking of the future as a lot of us do, and one dessert to share.
We had the Korean beef short rib tacos, ahi kinilaw, mushroom cauliflower stir-fry and a carrot cake cookie for dessert. It was the best to-go food we have ever had in our lives.
Go to the Green Door. Eat healthy food that is good for you, and enjoy every moment. We give this place the biggest woo-hoo ever. Check it out! Enjoy … we promise you will.
MARY HADREAS
Astoria
