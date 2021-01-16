We still don't know exactly who stormed the Capitol and vandalized the building, left pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., and searched for the vice president and members of Congress in order to hold them hostage, or maybe harm them.
But we do know that they were a violent mob, maybe even terrorists, encouraged by the president. One problem now is that the mob escaped, and have returned home or are still on the run. Most of them look like us, and appear like regular folks and some are Oregonians.
Some of the mob are openly proud of what they did, and others are keeping quiet. The law-abiding citizens of this country have a duty to perform. We must report the mob to lawful authorities. We would do this any time, if we had information on violent crime.
Anyone who has seen something, or heard something, should call the FBI's tip line at 800-225-5324, or go online to tips.fbi.gov
JACK OSTERBERG
Astoria