One conception the core of our American government system was centered on is Christian morality. That's to say, treat all others as you would be treated — with dignity, humility, respect and compassion.
Communities had very few options of where to worship, and bartering your wares or skills for trade was the norm. People held their own children accountable for misbehavior, and community members held each other responsible for most ill intentions — unless you had money to buy power.
Today, American citizens own more, and have access to more opportunities by the age of 10 than their great-grandparents worked their whole lives to obtain. That person, not having been taught honesty, integrity or self-worth by their parents and community, is at the core of our current governing system.
Maybe I am a bit nostalgic, but I don't believe I am a dying breed of American. I keep hearing these words from my father: "Anything worth doing, is worth doing well. Anything worth having, is worth putting out effort for. Effort is a synonym for work. Without work we have no purpose. No purpose, no life."
All intelligent species on planet Earth have shown, and continued to amaze, in their own variation andr abilities to live up to, and even surpass any expectations set before them, including humans.
With no expectations of accountability, why would, as an example, Big Pharma give even a thought to a percentage of deaths, or what they call collateral damage? They have a lot of money.