Two recent articles have contained remarks by various Clatsop County officials which reveal, to me, a continuing level of dysfunction or administrative paralysis that has been present in the entire 15 years I have lived in Clatsop County.
Yet, the county is faced with an unprecedented housing crisis — a critical shortage of mixed-income housing units on the order of at least 1,000. This crisis can be solved only if the county government recognizes this emergency, declares it to be such, and takes immediate steps to allow developers to submit proposals to build mixed-income housing on county land that is outside the tsunami zone.
In our community, we already have a number of skilled architects, builders and land use planners who could move quickly to submit proposals. We also have no shortage of skilled craftspeople who are ready to go to work on these projects, in which some of them might eventually live.
The citizens of the county must stop accepting empty talk and demand real action. We have recalled county commissioners before, and we can do it again.
We elect county commissioners to govern on our collective behalf and in our collective best interest. Let us all unite to tell the county commission to stop dithering about stupid administrative details, or squabbling about the special interests they represent.
We need the county commission to take real action on the housing crisis, and the county commission is the only agency that can make this happen.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria