In response to Regan Fisher’s letter, “Reinstate,” on Feb. 20, I’d like to offer another view.
Contrary to Fisher’s assertions, timber jobs and businesses have always been, and remain, the economic backbone of rural Oregon. The industry provides over 60,000 family wage jobs in Oregon, mostly in rural communities.
In many Oregon counties, forestry jobs are the best around. In Clatsop County, forestry jobs pay almost twice as much as the average annual wage. Our community can’t afford to lose these good-paying jobs.
While we can agree that county budgets are tight, and critical services are underfunded, a variety of events caused that reality. It is short-sighted to target the forest sector for causing these budget shortfalls.
Now is the worst possible time to impose a new timber tax. Rural communities cannot afford it. In 2020, these communities have endured massive layoffs, and the worst wildfires in Oregon history and are struggling to recover and rebuild.
A new tax on timber will eliminate more jobs and businesses in rural communities that are already suffering multiple extreme hardships. Sixty-four percent of Oregonians oppose new taxes and regulations on businesses struggling to recover, according to a January survey funded by the Oregon Business & Industry Foundation.
Our focus should remain on restoring hundreds of thousands of acres of burned forests back to healthy, thriving forests that prevent future fires, protect water quality and capture and store carbon — not taxing the very people doing that work.
JENNY JOHNSON
Astoria