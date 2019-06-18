Having just concluded two years working for the Astoria School District as the family school liaison, and as someone who had never before worked in education, I would like to invite readers to learn from my experience on the inside, and perhaps think about how we engage our local schools and other community governments.
First off, without reservation, every person involved in the education process of our children has displayed nothing less than complete dedication and passion for them; it’s not just a job.
Whether it was administrative assistants who regularly and consistently go out of their way to make a difference in a struggling student’s day; teachers and other professional staff who work far beyond their paid time supporting activities, counseling, or grading; or caring administrators who daily balance and respect the multitudinous needs of the students, those they lead, or other stakeholders.
These people care. More than many of us could sustain on the regular basis that they do.
If we, as a community, see flaws in our school system, or staff, I encourage you to be part of the system, rather than denigrate it on Facebook for the consumption of your acquaintances, or leaving angry calls to the building administrators (who are, to a person, some of the finest people I’ve ever met).
Instead, volunteer, join a parents' club or attend a school board meeting regularly. Be part of making our public school system better, rather than being upset or discouraged from the sidelines.
MICHAEL OLSEN
Astoria
