I believe in treating people suffering from addiction with medical care, not punishment. I believe in keeping families together.
I’m voting “yes” on Measure 110 because it is an effective way of dealing with our addiction crisis in Oregon. There is a ton of statistical data to back this up.
Did you know Oregon is 50th in the U.S. for access to drug and alcohol treatment? If this measure passes, it will offer a more humane and effective way of approaching our addiction crisis, and save millions every year in tax dollars by keeping people out of prison who don’t belong there.
If this measure passes, it will reduce racial disparities in Oregon drug arrests by 95%.
I was raised in Astoria, and I grew up in a family torn apart by addiction. I have a sibling who has been homeless most of his adult life because he can’t afford the treatment he needs for meth addiction, and we can’t help him.
Join me in supporting a new, effective way of healing our most vulnerable community members. Join me in supporting Measure 110.
BETSY LATTIG
Portland
