Sarah Nebeker has been an effective Clatsop County commissioner. I urge you to reelect her.
Sarah has worked to protect our tax dollars with common-sense budgeting. At the same time, she has worked to maintain and improve our quality of life here.
Sarah has worked to find ways to increase affordable housing in the county. She has worked to bring good jobs here. She has promoted the arts.
Our community is better for having Sarah Nebeker as county commissioner. Let's not change that. Vote for h Nebeker.
KATHLEEN MACDONALD
Seaside
