The Gearhart City Council, under the influence of City Administrator Chad Sweet, has committed an egregious disservice to the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department. This City Council has proposed a preposterous solution to replace a much-needed fire station.
We have no need for a “resiliency” station. A resiliency station already exists at Camp Rilea. We have paid for, and will continue to support this facility, with our tax dollars and the deployment of our efficient and heroic Oregon National Guard in the event of a coastal disaster.
The National Guard has never failed to respond to disasters throughout our nation and can be trusted to provide relief equal to the level of need.
In addition to this excessive approach to need versus want, this council will callously commit low- to- fixed-income retirees, families and individuals with an economic encumbrance.
This City Council seems to embrace and proliferate the narrative that Gearhart is only for the ultra-rich, who can afford the largest fire station in the smallest city of Clatsop County.
Voting “no” is not an act of disloyalty to the fire department; rather, it is communicating to this council and its city administrator that they have exhibited genuine disregard for the full-time citizens of Gearhart, and need to reevaluate what we really need to ensure the fire department has what they need to respond to day-to-day emergencies.
Help the Gearhart City Council become responsible leaders and vote “no.”