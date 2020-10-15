The Tillamook County sheriff sent me a letter electioneering for a particular candidate for state representative.
The letter did not specify who was sponsoring it, nor did it contain any disclaimer that no public resources were expended for it.
Rules? What rules? We don't gotta follow no stinking rules.
MICHAEL FALLERT
Warrenton
