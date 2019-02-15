Regarding the Clatsop County elk problem: I have contacted our self-proclaimed great leader, the one whose arrogance is only exceeded by his ignorance, and he has suggested a wall around the county.
He assures me the elk will pay for it, and those who do make it over can be put to work at the fish processors to replace those workers who won't be able to get past his wall.
So simple, problem solved. Now we can go to work eliminating ISIS in the county.
HOWARD GILBERT
Warrenton
