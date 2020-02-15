I, for one, was very embarrassed by Nancy Pelosi acting out as President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address. Pelosi truly acted like a 5-year-old child having a temper tantrum. Pelosi has set women back at least 20 years.
Do we need that kind of speaker of the House? No. She is not professional in her duties. She needs to resign and apologize for embarrassing America.
We have some real problems to solve, so let's all get on board and make America great, strong and united again.
ROBERT WRENN
Warrenton
