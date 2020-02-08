It's the year 2020, and I'm surprised, disappointed and embarrassed to see The Astorian giving page space to the kind of misinformation being promulgated by Don Haskell in the guest column, "Climate change just another political controversy" (Feb. 1).
I thought that by now the U.S. had caught up to the rest of the world in acknowledging the reality of human-caused climate change. Haskell hangs much of his argument on the Global Warming Petition Project, which has been widely and easily debunked by numerous reputable news and science outlets.
Haskell states that "anyone who wants to nitpick this petition can … criticize it for one reason or another." A quick Google search will reveal the reasons: invalid methodology, signatories not experts in the field and deliberately misleading, to name a few.
Haskell goes on to say, "anybody can easily find an opinion on climate change to support whatever their political beliefs happen to be …” — but opinions are not facts. The fact is that over 97% of climate scientists worldwide agree that climate-warming trends over the last century are due to human activities. And they are not being "paid handsomely for their opinions." They're publishing facts in peer-reviewed journals.
As for his "it's China's fault not ours" argument, China is indeed the biggest emitter, but we far outpace them on per-capita emissions.
Climate change is real, not a political controversy, and we need to take responsibility for it. You are entitled to your own opinion, Haskell, but not your own facts.
CARLA COLE
Astoria
