Compassion, empathy and kindness are all admirable qualities that everyone should emulate. There comes a point however, when kindness becomes enabling. People need to bear responsibility for their own bad decisions. If there is always someone to overlook that responsibility, then there are no bad decisions.
There are many people out there who depend on that quality of others. There was a recent news interview with a vagrant getting off a bus in Portland. Interviewer: "Why did you come to Portland?" Response: "Because the benefits are better here." The point here is that the more help is offered, the more people will seek it.
I am retired military. I have lived and worked with people around the world from all walks of life. There are, simply, people who will use the good will of others to their own advantage. I'm sorry to say that many people living on the streets today fit into that category. There are those, of course, who are in dire straits through no fault of their own.
Separating one group from the other is the problem. Time might be one indication — there are those who were dependent long before the pandemic and economic problems. Despondence and drug use might be another. But simply "giving" to anyone with their hand out is not the answer.
And, on a related issue, I might ask that people Google the difference between legal and undocumented immigrants.