Compassion, empathy and kindness are all admirable qualities that everyone should emulate. There comes a point however, when kindness becomes enabling. People need to bear responsibility for their own bad decisions. If there is always someone to overlook that responsibility, then there are no bad decisions.

There are many people out there who depend on that quality of others. There was a recent news interview with a vagrant getting off a bus in Portland. Interviewer: "Why did you come to Portland?" Response: "Because the benefits are better here." The point here is that the more help is offered, the more people will seek it.

