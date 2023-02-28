Breaking: Oregonians save 197,355 lives! You might not know it, but if you’re an American, you're an AIDS activist! Oregonians are some of the best activists around, and we support the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Twenty years ago, President George W. Bush and a bipartisan group of lawmakers created the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief to help fight the scourge of HIV/AIDS in Africa. PEPFAR has since helped save 25 million lives. According to analysis from The ONE Campaign, Oregon alone has helped save nearly 200,000 lives, provide anti-retroviral treatment to 184,764 people, and ensure 26,311 babies were born HIV-free. Way to go, Oregon!

