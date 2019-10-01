I attended the movie "From Paris to Pittsburgh" on Sept. 22 at the Columbian Theater in Astoria. It is a 2018 documentary film about climate change that explores how Americans from the heartland to coastal communities, rural communities and cities are responding to the climate crisis with real solutions, creating thousands of jobs along the way.
The purpose of the afternoon was not to convince climate deniers that human-caused climate change is real, but to inspire those who do not need convincing to action.
Thank you, Clatsop County Commissioners Kathleen Sullivan and Lianne Thompson for attending. Thompson encouraged citizens to participate in the Clatsop County Comprehensive Plan process as one way to strategize how we can reduce our carbon footprint on a local level.
And, thanks to Indivisible North Coast Oregon for putting on this event. I came away more encouraged and hopeful than I've felt in a long time.
JULIA HESSE
Astoria
