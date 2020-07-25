I would like to congratulate The Astorian on the latest articles printed, such as Ashley Inniss training wild mustangs and the Boardman coal plant being decommissioned. I would encourage everyone to advertise with your paper or subscribe online or the printed version.
I also note the kind words you had for previous Republican governors and their contribution to Oregon society, and the nation as a whole — gentlemen such as Mark O. Hatfield and Tom McCall.
I would also encourage people to watch Ken Burns production of "Country Music" on Oregon Public Broadcasting. The research to produce this masterpiece must have taken years.
Years earlier, he came out with "The Civil War." In my opinion, in that production the movement was too slow and the music too sad. He has improved greatly, and has the genius for being a good storyteller.
Keep up the good work.
TERRY J. SMITH
Warrenton
