The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission deserves only mild applause for finally granting the marbled murrelet endangered status under state law.
Listed as threatened 25 years ago, the murrelets have been hanging on by their tiny beaks as thousands of acres of their old growth habitat has been clearcut on state land in the Coast Range.
Real thanks goes to the environmental groups that petitioned the commission to uplist the bird from threatened status. The commission accepted their petition and began drawing up protection guidelines.
Under intense pressure from the timber industry and political leaders — who can't come up with idea No. 1 on how to fund county services without cutting down what's left of our state forests — the commission reversed its decision without explanation.
An Oregon judge ruled that failing to give an explanation was a violation of state law. So here we are, two years later, when the commission could no longer ignore the science, and many peer reviews demonstrated that the murrelets need increased protection, due primarily to clearcutting of their old growth habitat.
It doesn't seem like it should have taken 25 years to figure this one out. In order to make murrelet protection guidelines a reality, the commission's work with other state agencies to will have to be carefully scrutinized.