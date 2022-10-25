All of us seek integrity, talent and courage in our leaders so we can have effective policies. Indivisible North Coast Oregon is a grassroots group based in Clatsop County, and is pleased to endorse these outstanding candidates.

They are worthy of your votes in this election. All of them defend democracy by opposing authoritarianism, bigotry and corruption: For governor, Tina Kotek; for state Senate, Melissa Busch; for state representative, Logan Laity; for U.S. Senate, Ron Wyden; and for U.S. representative, Suzanne Bonamici.

