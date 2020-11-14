In Hebrews 12:2, it says, "looking to Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him, endured the cross."
Most of us are carrying some kind of a cross — fear, loneliness, sickness, even what's going to happen to us tomorrow. But we, like Jesus, must trust to the joy that is set before us to endure.
We were created for a life of abundance and joy. Let us claim it and live it — for the joy that is set before us, let us endure.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
