Tom Brownson is an engaged leader who works for the greater good. As I have had the privilege of working with all sorts of people on different elected boards, I would put Tom in the category of people who are good to work with.
I believe he is unencumbered by any ideological bias or ulterior motives, and is genuinely motivated by making a positive difference in the world around him.
His opponent is running based on concerns he has with the representation on the Astoria City Council. I could agree with some of those concerns, but would not find fault in Brownson in those regards. Tom is part of the solution.
It is good to have a choice in any election. I really believe that. I hope your choice is to vote for Brownson to represent Ward 2 on the City Council.
DIRK ROHNE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.