Let's be clear, the Breakers Point and Chapman Point homeowners associations are appealing Cannon Beach's foredune management plan so they can level our state-owned dunes for their better views. Attempts to convince us this is about dune stewardship are laughable.
Now Cannon Beach must not only pay for legal defense against their two lawsuits, but during a pandemic — unbelievable, even for these two groups.
Caleb Whitmore says "… it's not destroying the dunes, it's trying to manage a man-made problem" ("Homeowners appeal new Cannon Beach dune policies," The Astorian, April 30).
Breakers Point was built on an active foredune, along the mouth of an estuary. The man-made problem is that owners expect their views to remain constant in an ever-changing environment. Rather than trying to manage nature, owners should manage their wildly unrealistic expectations.
The Chapman Point HOA's appeal is especially high-handed. They twice agreed to a prohibition against dune grading for views: upon approval of the subdivision, and in each lot's deed restrictions.
Raging against European beach grass is a red herring. During the City Council's science presentation, Sally Hacker stated dune grass accounts for only 10% of dune height (bit.ly/2A00Oka), while Jonathan Allan's report emphasized sand patterns change (bit.ly/2AWdR6K).
For instance, during the 1990s, Breakers Point's area had a sand deficit. Certainly 20 years of bulldozing dunes and pushing sand seaward also contributed to larger dunes to the north.
Enough already. Our dunes, anchored by nonnative beach grass, protect our town. Accept the changing dunes and views and rescind your legal actions.
DIANNA TURNER
Cannon Beach
(0) comments
