Oregonians want an end to this deadly pandemic. But in Clatsop County, like in many Oregon counties, the hospitals are overrun with dramatically increasing numbers of COVID patients. More county residents are dying of COVID.
According to a local hospital CEO, other patients have also died because they cannot be transferred for specialized care.
The county Public Health Department has said the COVID outbreak is a No. 1 priority and works tirelessly to make vaccines available to every eligible resident free of charge and has offered a great deal of scientific evidence on its website showing the importance of the Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine and masks in stopping COVID.
Yet #TimberUnity supported county Commissioner Courtney Bangs is openly spreading disinformation and discouraging COVID vaccinations and masks. She is enabling selfishness, her talk of “freedom” ringing hollow amidst the death, suffering and economic devastation of the pandemic. She is putting her own political career and need for attention ahead of the interests of our county’s families, health care workers and businesses.
Enough is enough. Let’s work together, get vaccinated as we have in the past for any number of deadly diseases, wear masks during this emergency and put this pandemic behind us.