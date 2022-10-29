Good people of Gearhart, I say, "enough is enough!" Adults acting like children at City Council meetings, with name-calling and yelling out lies en masse, are the tactics being used by a group of people who have conspired to coordinate a false information campaign in order to gain two City Council positions.
Since my selection as mayor, I have had the council meetings posted on YouTube. A link on the city website will take you there. These meetings are not cut and pasted, but the actual meeting, with no editing, not the false news that has been manufactured. Their story is a false coordinated effort to continue their narrative that the city is under bad management. This is a lie created to instill mistrust and dissension between City Hall and Gearhart residents.
I understand, with this constant negative fabrication, it might be difficult for some of you to trust City Hall, but we are not trying to shove anything down your throats, or do something behind your backs. Your councilors and I are trying to do our best for the Gearhart we love.
Please don’t let their fabricated videos and their misinformation make up your minds. Allow me to show you there is a new way of thinking in town. I pledge to move forward with truth, honesty and caring, just like the candidates I endorse, the best candidates for the next four years, Dana Gould and Brent Warren.