Good people of Gearhart, I say, "enough is enough!" Adults acting like children at City Council meetings, with name-calling and yelling out lies en masse, are the tactics being used by a group of people who have conspired to coordinate a false information campaign in order to gain two City Council positions.

Since my selection as mayor, I have had the council meetings posted on YouTube. A link on the city website will take you there. These meetings are not cut and pasted, but the actual meeting, with no editing, not the false news that has been manufactured. Their story is a false coordinated effort to continue their narrative that the city is under bad management. This is a lie created to instill mistrust and dissension between City Hall and Gearhart residents.

