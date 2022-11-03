I am writing in support of Measure 111. I was born to a single mom who lacked health insurance. The Oregon Health & Science University Hospital provided charity care to my mom during my birth.
Two years later, the Chemawa Indian Health Center in my hometown of Salem was established. I was able to get the care I needed that my family may not have not been able to otherwise afford.
I joined the U.S. Army at 18, a blue-collar kid in the hopes of adventure, a vocation, money for college — and seeing the world while serving the country I love. I served in Army hospitals for eight years in the U.S and around the world, including Afghanistan. As an active-duty soldier, I always received high-quality care from the military health system.
I received an honorable discharge from the Army in 2003. Ever since, I have been eligible and received "the best care anywhere" from Veterans Affairs. Whether because of my status and eligibility as a Native American, as an active-duty soldier or now, as a veteran, the federal government has always ensured that I had the care I needed to thrive.
I want this right to health care for all my fellow Oregonians, regardless of their background or demographic. Measure 111 will add language to the Constitution which establishes health care as a human right for all Oregonians. I encourage voters to vote "yes."