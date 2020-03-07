A walk through any cemetery within 50 miles of Astoria will reveal many children's graves dating from 1919, 1920 and 1921.
These were the result of the 1918 influenza epidemic brought to America by soldiers returning from World War I. They came home in ships which turned every port city into infected hubs. Astoria became a hot spot.
Today, cruise ships are known to be the perfect incubator for any virus. The passengers, who travel from all parts of the world, must first pass through several airports to reach the ship where, once aboard, they mingle inside a warm capsule with recirculated air.
Worse yet are the famous buffets, where passengers are presented with an extraordinary array of food. The endless portions of hams, melons, cheese and fruit tantalize everyone because each passenger serves themselves until their plate is full. Unfortunately, the serving tongs for each plate are shared by everyone who follows. One sneeze from a sick passenger can be spread to every unsuspecting person who touches the same utensils.
So little is known about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, most scientists and other intellectuals have canceled their upcoming conferences.
We should encourage our local hospital directors and city government to uninvite the coming fleet of cruise ships. Astoria is not an essential port.
Ships brought the deadly influenza here 100 years ago, and it would be inexcusable if our local leadership allowed a repeat. Cruise ships should stay away this year.
REX ZIAK
Naselle, Washington
