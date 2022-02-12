It was Super Bowl Sunday and the boys were quite heady. When the game started they were all ready.

Orders were given us not to disturb, it was 1976 and both teams were rated superb.

One turned 16 and said "no" to birthday cake, his 12-year-old sister lamented "for goodness sake."

She said, "Mom let's surprise the socks off of him." So we baked a cake and frosted it with a whim.

The name of the winners and "Happy birthday John." When the cake was all done, the TV was still on.

With 16 candles lit, we knocked on the door of the den. They sounded quite pleasant, and invited us inside, when ...

Only they knew the winners and couldn't believe our words. They wondered if we were a couple of "nerds."

He said how did you know that without a TV? His sister just smiled and said, "Don't worry we have ESP."

MARIAN OLSON

Yuma, Arizona

