I am writing to give a tip-of-the-hat to our community nurses and midwives. May 12 will mark the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, and is International Nurses Day. As I write this letter on May 5, it is the International Day of the Midwife. These two occasions are especially meaningful this year in the World Health Organization Year of the Nurse and Midwife.
I visited St. Thomas Hospital in London many years ago, and was awed by the museum of Florence Nightingale. She was a formidable Victorian woman who organized health and relief efforts during the Crimean War, despite incompetent and uncaring British military officers. She was the founder of modern nursing.
Our nurses have been brought to the forefront during the horrors of the the COVID-19 pandemic. Our local nurse-midwives are providing exemplary care to women and babies. Never have we been so thankful for the dedication of these two professional groups. Nurses and midwives provide caring, healing and teaching on every shift in every role to help improve the health of the people they serve. They make a difference in our lives.
Please take a moment to thank these dedicated professionals, and join me in giving them the recognition they deserve.
BRENDA PENNER
Retired nurse and nurse-midwife
Astoria
