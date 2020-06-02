I felt sad when I read the harsh words that Thomas Ank shared regarding the wellness article and Paula Crossfield ("Wellness," The Astorian, May 21).
While I do agree that we need to practice discernment at this time, I also believe it's a great time to explore and educate ourselves about the many avenues of wellness available to us.
I have found Paula to be a great resource in my quest to know more about complimentary therapies. As a nurse for more than 40 years, I have found that people who take the time to enhance their health by using conventional medicine, along with complimentary and lifestyle therapies, such as whole food, movement and stress management, are able to thrive. Many of these therapies are being offered at our local hospitals.
During this time of pandemic, we have the opportunity to look at ways we can increase our immunity by designing a health plan that meets our individual needs. I'd like to send a shoutout to Paula, and the many other wellness educators in our town, who are fulfilling this need right now. I find them to be essential to my health and well-being.
CINDY NEMLOWILL
Astoria
