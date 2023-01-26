Four months before he died, Franklin Roosevelt made his last State of the Union speech. It was Jan. 11, 1944, and he was starting his fourth term. Military victory in World War II was not yet achieved, but seemed inevitable. He felt complete victory would require a Second Bill of Rights. He enumerated them in his speech. Here they are.

• The right to a useful and remunerative job in the industries or shops or farms or mines of the nation.

