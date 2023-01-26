Four months before he died, Franklin Roosevelt made his last State of the Union speech. It was Jan. 11, 1944, and he was starting his fourth term. Military victory in World War II was not yet achieved, but seemed inevitable. He felt complete victory would require a Second Bill of Rights. He enumerated them in his speech. Here they are.
• The right to a useful and remunerative job in the industries or shops or farms or mines of the nation.
• The right to earn enough to provide adequate food and clothing and recreation.
• The right of every farmer to raise and sell his products at a return which will give him and his family a decent living.
• The right of every businessman, large and small, to trade in an atmosphere of freedom from unfair competition and domination by monopolies at home or abroad.
• The right of every family to a decent home.
• The right to adequate medical care and the opportunity to achieve and enjoy good health.
• The right to adequate protection from the economic fears of old age, sickness, accident and unemployment.
• The right to a good education.
Sadly, Americans of the "red" and "blue" persuasion have let these rights be weakened and ignored for the sake of winning elections and higher profits. Some even deny them as rights, and instead characterize them as "privileges." These rights are essential if we are to be a great country for all of us.