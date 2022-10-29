I am writing to acknowledge two amazing young men on the Astoria High School football team. As part of the Astoria Regatta celebration, the 1972 Astoria Regatta Court was asked to participate in the parade, since it was our 50th anniversary. One of our members has some mobility challenges, and was worried she might not be able to participate. It was important that we all attend.
As she was dropped off on the corner, trying to make her way to our float, she was spotted by an AHS football player, Teague Palmberg. He offered her a strong arm, and escorted her to our place in line. He and Ruben Saucedo, another AHS football player, helped get her up the step ladder and into the back of the truck. They were both so polite, helpful, and compassionate. They made our day!
When the parade was over, were were dropped off near our car, but did not have a ladder or any way to easily exit. I spotted Teague and Ruben as they had just finished walking the parade route with the AHS Fighting Fisherman, and asked if they would be able to help us again. They both stopped what they were doing, and sprung unto action. Their kindness and positive attitude made our day.
In a world filled with so much negativity, Teague and Ruben were our everyday heroes and saved the day. Coach Howard Rub and their parents have done a great job.