I'm exceedingly proud of my journalist son, who used to work for The Astorian, and now works for The Bulletin in Bend.
When your most frequent letter-writer has to throw into his diatribe about how great President Donald Trump is — the well-worn conservative talking point about "the most biased, unprofessional and dishonest national media of my lifetime" ("Past stupidities," The Astorian, June 16) — I have to take exception to that.
Without journalists and the free press, we would not have a democracy. It is the only profession specifically mentioned in the Constitution.
I have no problem finding good information and insight from all sides. I don't know what the problem is when people don't like the message. Truth never changes, there are no alternative facts. Journalists aren't perfect, and they print corrections all the time. But they are incredibly hardworking, always facing deadlines, and tasked with the challenge of uncovering the truth from those who want to hide it.
President Trump is damaging our democracy on a daily basis, and I feel sorry for those whose blind allegiance can't see it. But please respect journalists, they are just the messengers.
JIM SPURR
Cannon Beach
