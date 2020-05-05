With all of the concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be easy to forget that we have an election coming up. I hope that you can find time to learn more about our Clatsop County commissioner, Kathleen Sullivan.
She has represented us in District 4 for the past term, and has done an excellent job in an intelligent and thoughtful manner. Commissioner Sullivan has put countless hours into our county's response to the pandemic, encourages people to remember to respond to the 2020 census and explains why it's important to us in Clatsop County.
She is currently working on the issue of our poor access to internet in rural areas of the county. Kathleen is concerned about environmental issues here in our Columbia River watershed, and is competent in balancing those issues with economic concerns.
Kathleen has experience, and will not be a one-issue candidate. If you have attended meetings of our county commission, you have witnessed her calm and level-headed demeanor.
I have lived in Clatsop County all of my life, and am very concerned about the people who are in positions of leadership. I want the best for the future of our youth, and I see Kathleen as being sincere and ambitious in working for what is best for them and for all of us.
I urge you to learn more about her, and to join me in casting your ballot in May for Sullivan for Clatsop County commissioner, District 4.
DEBBIE TWOMBLY
Brownsmead
